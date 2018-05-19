Sinn Féin see approval rating boost under new leader Mary Lou McDonald

A new opinion poll suggests Sinn Féin are now the most popular opposition party.

They have overtaken Fianna Fáil in the Behaviour and Attitudes poll for tomorrow's Sunday Times.

It is one of two opinion polls released this evening.

The Sunday Times/B&A poll suggests Sinn Féin are the most popular opposition party, up 3 points to 24 per cent support.

They've overtaken Fianna Fáil who are down 2 to 23 per cent.

New Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has a satisfaction rating of 52 per cent, one per cent behind Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The poll also suggests a three point drop for Fine Gael who are down to 30.

That poll was done between May 3rd and 15th among 935 people.

However, another survey this evening shows a very different picture among the top parties.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts Fine Gael up 2 to 34 per cent, Fianna Fáil unchanged on 25 per cent support and Sinn Féin up 2 to 16 points.

Their survey of 1000 adults between May 10th and 16th suggests people are putting the blame for the CervicalCheck scandal at the feet of the HSE.

The Sunday Times poll suggests the government has taken a hit for it too however.

What both poll figures agree on is Sinn Féin are seeing a significant boost under their new party leader, while Fianna Fáil are stagnant at best.

Digital Desk