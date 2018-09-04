Sinn Féin predict 'inevitable' United Ireland could cost island 500,000 jobs

Thousands of public sector jobs would be lost if there is a United Ireland.

That is according to a draft document from Sinn Féin, which says unity across the island is inevitable.

New details in their 'Irish Unity - An Activists Guide' predict that as many as 200,000 jobs in the north and 300,000 in the south would go.

However, the document also claims it would lead to a more efficient service under one agency dealing with Government instead of two.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane says it is an exciting opportunity for people to debate what kind of society we want.

"I think it's inevitable that we will have a United Ireland," he said.

"All of the social changes, demographic changes show that we're moving in that direction, opinion polls show that we're moving in that direction, and we have to start planning.

We have to start planning for not just a United Ireland but the type of United Ireland that collectively we want.

