Sinn Féin MEP says 'dangerous' Nigel Farage should not be given publicity

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan is accusing the Irish media of giving too much coverage to the British Eurosceptic Nigel Farage.

During the week Mr Farage spoke in the European Parliament about Brexit.

He warned MEPs that if Britain held a second referendum on it the Brexiteers would win by a bigger majority.

Lynn Boylan says Mr Farage should not be given the oxygen of publicity.

"He is a dangerous individual and he has stirred up a lot of hate and that's not disrespectful of the vote of the people of Britain on Brexit,

"But the tactics he uses, the financing of the tactics that he uses, all of that is, I believe, very dangerous politics.

"I don't think that - certainly the Irish media - should be giving him any air time."

By Digital Desk staff

