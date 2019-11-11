Sinn Féin mayor joins British Legion to pay tribute as Belfast marks Armistice

Belfast’s Sinn Féin mayor joined with the British Legion to pay tribute to the fallen as the city marked the Armistice.

John Finucane, who lost two relatives in the First World War, joined those braving the wind and rain at the cenotaph for a minute’s silence to commemorate the war dead.

Dozens gathered at the cenotaph for the short ceremony at 11am on Monday.

Mr Finucane’s presence was in keeping with recent Sinn Féin mayors of Belfast.

The party has participated in the Armistice ceremony, and laid laurel wreaths on July’s anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, but has declined to participate in any Remembrance Sunday events, claiming there are excessive British military trappings on show.

Mr Finucane said he felt it was important to attend Monday’s commemoration.

“In the words of the British Legion that were read out today, I think it is really important to remember all of those who were killed in what was unprecedented slaughter in the First World War at the time,” he said afterwards.

“I am quite mindful of it as well as I have relatives who were killed both in France and Belgium in the First World War and I think it’s important that we remember everybody who died between 1914 and 1918.

“I think it’s appropriate especially with me as mayor that I am here today to pay tribute and remember also.”