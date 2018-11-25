Sinn Féin: Government has 'abandoned' rural Ireland

The Government is being accused of not doing enough for the people of rural Ireland.

Sinn Féin says both the current and previous Governments have "abandoned" people in smaller communities across the country in favour of big cities.

They are calling for better investment in services and infrastructure to balance development and jobs growth across the island.

After speaking at a Rural Revival Conference in Kerry this weekend, party leader Mary Lou McDonald says there is a feeling of isolation and it cannot be allowed continue.

She said: "The truth is that rural Ireland still awaits broadband, the truth is that small rural schools are under pressure, the truth is that this Government, which talks a lot about rural Ireland, is presiding over the closure of post offices, Garda stations and basic services that rural communities rely on."