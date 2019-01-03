Sinn Féin dismisses yesterday's drop in number of people on hospital trolleys

Sinn Féin has said the trolley crisis in our hospitals will only get worse this year.

The party's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly said a "radical change" in Government health policy is needed to tackle the issue.

Yesterday, INMO figures showed the number of people on trolleys was down to 366 from 656 on the same day last year, a drop which the Health Minister Simon Harris called "significant."

However, Deputy O'Reilly has said those figures only mask the real picture.

Ms O'Reilly said: "The overall figures for 2018 are up over 9% on the figures for 2017, that's what actually really matters.

"It's not just picking one day, and bear in mind the one day he picks there are 366 people on trolleys is absolutely nothing to pat himself on the back about.

"I don't think it's evidence that what the Government is doing is working."