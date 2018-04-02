Sinn Féin criticised over call for Irish unity referendum

Sinn Féin has been criticised over its call for an Irish unity referendum within five years.

The call came from the party's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill as she addressed an Easter commemoration in Belfast at the weekend.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin says the current priority is to work through Brexit.

With tensions over the future affecting all sides - he says it is time to learn how to share the island, without being seen to be alarmist.

He said: "Having almost as a threat, the notion of a referendum within five years, I think is completely counter productive and will work against the interest of those who ultimately would like to see a United Ireland one day."

