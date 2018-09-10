Sinn Féin confirms no confidence motion in Housing Minister for tomorrow
Sinn Féin has confirmed that they will publish a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy tomorrow.
The party has threatened the measure before, but is now set to go ahead with it ahead of the new Dáil term.
They have criticised the Minister's response to the housing and homelessness crisis, and called for him to go.
Fianna Fail has already said they will not support the motion.
