Sinn Féin confirms no confidence motion in Housing Minister for tomorrow

Back to Housing Ireland Home

Sinn Féin has confirmed that they will publish a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy tomorrow.

The party has threatened the measure before, but is now set to go ahead with it ahead of the new Dáil term.

They have criticised the Minister's response to the housing and homelessness crisis, and called for him to go.

Fianna Fail has already said they will not support the motion.
KEYWORDS: Housing, homelessness, Ireland, politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland