Sinn Féin Ard Fheis gets underway in Belfast

The Sinn Féin Ard Fheis has begun in Belfast.

The party's stance on abortion is one of the big issues and will be voted on tomorrow.

The Ard Fheis will also hear calls for a United Ireland and will discuss options for going into Government.

While delegates will be asked tomorrow to lobby RTÉ to boycott next year's Eurovision song contest in Israel.

KEYWORDS: Sinn Féin, Ard Fheis

 

