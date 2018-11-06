Sinn Féin accuse Varadkar of 'losing his nerve' over Brexit

Sinn Féin has accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of "losing his nerve" over Brexit after he opened up the possibility of agreeing to a "damaging" review of the Northern Ireland border backstop.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald made the claim amid heightened Irish fears of the review and after it was flagged in a formal statement by Mr Varadkar on Monday.

In a statement responding to a phone call with British prime minister Theresa May, Mr Varadkar said on Monday he would be open to "considering" a "review mechanism" on the backstop after it has been signed.

This was in response to British calls for the backstop to be time-limited and to potentially only last a short number of months before it is replaced by a potential UK-wide customs union deal.

Senior Irish Government sources have stressed Mr Varadkar's statement only intended to give British and EU officials space to agree a deal, and that the backstop will remain entirely in place unless a new deal that further protects Ireland's interests is introduced.

However, speaking to reporters at Leinster House this morning, Ms McDonald said any suggestion Ireland may be willing to budget on the backstop risks severely damaging the country and our Brexit position.

"We are reaching crunch time.

"Last December we were told that we had an arrangement and an agreement that was iron clad, that was water tight, and that would protect Ireland, our peace agreement, our economy, our service provision and the rights of citizens in the North.

"We know that as soon as the Taoiseach made that claim it was disproven, not least by the British government as they rode back from commitments that they had entered into.

We have said all along that the backstop envisaged is the bottom line, they are the very basic requirements for Ireland to ensure we are protected from the very worst excesses of Brexit.

"We've made this point repeatedly to An Taoiseach, to Tánaiste, and we have encouraged them to stay the course, not to lose focus, not to blink, and not to dilute down that stance.

"Unfortunately, it seems now the Taoiseach has perhaps lost his nerve.

"We are very, very concerned to hear any talk of review clauses within a backstop arrangement. The truth is Brexit isn't a transient matter, it's for keeps. Its effects and damage will be enduring.

"By even entertaining any notion of a review of the situation is implicitly signing up to an arrangement that is less than enduring, in other words that is temporary.

"We believe that is wrong, reckless, and we will caution them not to go down that road," she said.