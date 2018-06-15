Single mothers face higher levels of discrimination in finding a home

Single mothers experience higher levels of discrimination when trying to find a home.

A new report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the ESRI shows that people with disabilities are more likely to live in poorer conditions.

It also found that members of the Traveller community are the most at risk of being homeless.

Chief Commissioner of the Commission Emily Logan says its a crisis within a crisis.

"One of the stark figures is about lone parents, women in particular," said Ms Logan.

"So while that group represents 15% of the general population, they represent in the homeless figures, they represent 60% of people that are homeless.

"There is something very wrong going on."

- Digital Desk