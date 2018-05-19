Simon Harris under fire after failing to double number of IBD nurses as promised

Health Minister Simon Harris is under fire for failing to honour a commitment to double the number of specialist Inflammatory Bowel Disease nurses.

He told the Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn's Disease at a meeting six months ago, he could see no reason why the number of nurses could not go up from 14 to 28.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

However, the organisation says no extra IBD nurses have since been hired.

ISCC volunteer Aoife Mulhall says they gave Simon Harris a petition at the meeting.

She said: "At the meeting with the Minister, which was six months ago, we sent him with a petition that had over 3,600 signatures of people calling to increase the number of nurses.

"At the meeting, the Minister was very supportive of the campaign and the need for these nurses but as of yet no additional nurses have been put in place.

"So at the moment the ISCC have a countdown clock on their website counting the days since that meeting."

- Digital Desk