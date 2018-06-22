Simon Harris to sign international agreement on affordable and timely medicines

The Health Minister will sign an international agreement today aimed at securing affordable and timely access to new medicines for Irish patients.

Ireland will join a pharmaceutical initiative which already includes Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Set up in 2015, it aims to increase transparency on pricing and enhance patient access to treatments.

