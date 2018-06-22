Simon Harris to sign international agreement on affordable and timely medicines
22/06/2018 - 08:08:00Back to Ireland Home
The Health Minister will sign an international agreement today aimed at securing affordable and timely access to new medicines for Irish patients.
Ireland will join a pharmaceutical initiative which already includes Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Set up in 2015, it aims to increase transparency on pricing and enhance patient access to treatments.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here