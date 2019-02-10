Simon Harris to apologise over information about children’s hospital cost

Simon Harris is expected to apologise to the Dáil this week over information he provided on the cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.

The opposition has called for the health minister to resign after his department’s memos from August 2018 showed a €391m overrun.

Mr Harris did not tell Cabinet colleagues about the overspend until November.

The minister has been criticised by Fianna Fáil after an answer he gave to a parliamentary question failed to show that costs were escalating.

Here’s the protest outside @SimonHarrisTD’s home. This isn’t on and should be condemned by all who favour democracy. pic.twitter.com/cfOXNBwQqV — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) February 10, 2019

Mr Harris’s spokeswoman told RTE’s This Week programme: “While the minister couldn’t provide figures during commercially sensitive negotiations and because the figures were not known, he has said he wishes he had inserted some initial information – specifically reference the fact that there was a process underway to finalise pricing for Phase B (of the Children’s Hospital).”

She added that “whilst the parliamentary question was factually correct, Minister Harris will be happy to apologise for not providing such context”.

The approximate bill for the new hospital – which will be located on the campus of St James’s Hospital in Dublin – has risen from an original estimate of €650m to more than €1.7bn.

Sinn Féin has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in the minister over the spiralling bill.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed total confidence in his colleague.

Today, around a dozen anti-austerity protesters held banners outside Mr Harris’s home.

Gardaí were called and the demonstration ended within an hour.

This is completely and utterly unacceptable. Everyone is entitled to peace and security with their family in their own home. Putting yourself forward for public service does not take away that right. https://t.co/Q0ZyuGzDJ9 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 10, 2019

Political rivals including Micheál Martin tweeted their support for the minister.

