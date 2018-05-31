Simon Harris pays tribute to Clare Daly for work on abortion referendum

Update 12.00pm: The Health Minister has praised Independent TD Clare Daly for her work on the abortion referendum.

Deputy Daly gave an emotional speech in the Dáil this week following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Since then the chamber has heard calls for immediate decriminalisation of abortion ahead of new legislation on the issue.

Health Minister Simon Harris says that will come before the end of the year, and praised opposition TDs involved in the Yes campaign.

"I want to acknowledge the work of women and men in other parties and political groupings here who have campaigned long and hard for this across many, many Dáils.

"I want to acknowledge Clare Daly - who has been quite a legend in this area.

"It pained me as Minister for Health to come into this House and not be able to accept the bill she was putting forward because of the constitutional barrier that was the Eighth Amendment."

- Digital Desk

Earlier: 'People want to see action' on abortion legislation, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin wants action on abortion legislation taken as quickly as possible.

It is after it emerged the law to give effect to the result in the abortion referendum could be passed through the Dail as soon as September.

The Health Minister updated opposition spokespeople for health last night on the issue.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on health Louise O'Reilly says the will of the people should be heard.

"It is important that we get it right, but it is equally important that we have due respect to the overwhelming result that was announced last Saturday," said the Dublin Fingal TD.

"People want to see action on this. They also want to see us getting it right.

"It's good news that the legislation will be ready. It'll be ready for 10 July to go to Cabinet and then on 11 July we begin discussions in the Dáil."

Yes campaigners at the referendum count in Dublin Castle last Saturday.

- Digital Desk