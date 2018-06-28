Simon Harris out of touch with GPs, Independent TD says

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has been accused of being out of touch with GPs.

Independent TD Dr Michael Harty, who is a doctor himself, says there has been no progress on a new GP contract since Mr Harris took up the job.

Mr Harris has promised engagement with the National Association of General Practitioners will take place in the next few weeks.

However, Dr Harty says more needs to be done on a new deal for doctors.

"You propose to develop a reorientation of our health service from a hospital-centric model to a primary care-centric model, and you don't have the GPs, and you continue to say we have lots of GPs, we have no problem, you are out of touch Minister, you are not talking to the right people," he said.

"I think you have to have to take charge of the negotiations of a new GP contract because if you leave it to the negotiators who are doing it at the moment, there's nothing happening."

