Simon Harris criticises referendum posters featuring children with Down Syndrome
14/05/2018 - 10:40:00
The Health Minister says posters featuring children with Down Syndrome are upsetting.
Simon Harris says disability will not be a ground for having an abortion if the eighth amendment is repealed and new laws come in.
He was speaking at a Together for Yes event with former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.
Minister Harris says both sides should respect the wishes of Down Syndrome Ireland, and not feature people with the condition in campaign posters.
"I think it's quite upsetting," he said.
"The facts don't bear that out.
"I think it's actually quite a disgusting thing to say to the parents of children and, indeed, adult children with Down Syndrome.
Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Lisa Chambers TD also criticised newly unveiled posters from the LoveBoth campaign which feature children with Down Syndrome.
Spokesperson Cora Sherlock described their reaction as "fake outrage".
Digital Desk
