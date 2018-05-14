Simon Harris criticises referendum posters featuring children with Down Syndrome

The Health Minister says posters featuring children with Down Syndrome are upsetting.

Simon Harris says disability will not be a ground for having an abortion if the eighth amendment is repealed and new laws come in.

He was speaking at a Together for Yes event with former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Minister Harris says both sides should respect the wishes of Down Syndrome Ireland, and not feature people with the condition in campaign posters.

"I think it's quite upsetting," he said.

I think it's very upsetting to say to people with Down Syndrome in Ireland that you've only been born in Ireland because of the eighth amendment.

"The facts don't bear that out.

"I think it's actually quite a disgusting thing to say to the parents of children and, indeed, adult children with Down Syndrome.

We've specifically excluded disability as a ground in the legislation.

Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Lisa Chambers TD also criticised newly unveiled posters from the LoveBoth campaign which feature children with Down Syndrome.

Spokesperson Cora Sherlock described their reaction as "fake outrage".

The fake outrage by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Lisa Chambers is another sign of the reluctance of those pushing for repeal to address this issue in any serious way.

Digital Desk