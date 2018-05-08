Simon Harris criticises ‘disgusting’ referendum posters erected in Bray

Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency this morning as ‘disgusting’.

They look like election posters for Simon Harris but show an aborted foetus behind him.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters which were put up in Bray.

The council was informed that the printer’s details are not on the posters and therefore they are not allowed on public property.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he has seen them but has "too much important work to do" to give them time.

He added they make him more determined to work.

