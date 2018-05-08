Simon Harris criticises ‘disgusting’ referendum posters erected in Bray

Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency this morning as ‘disgusting’.

They look like election posters for Simon Harris but show an aborted foetus behind him.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters which were put up in Bray.

The council was informed that the printer’s details are not on the posters and therefore they are not allowed on public property.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he has seen them but has "too much important work to do" to give them time.

He added they make him more determined to work.

Thanks to those who contacted me about disgusting posters which have been put up across my constituency today. I saw them on way to work. Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #togetherforyes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 8, 2018

Digital Desk