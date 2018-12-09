Simon Harris: Abortion services deadline will be met

Health Minister Simon Harris has moved to reassure people that abortion services will be in place from early January after maternity hospitals declined to commit to the new year start date.

Mr Harris will urge medical representative organisations today to “put their shoulder to the wheel” as he listens to concerns about commencing termination of pregnancy services next month.

Dublin maternity hospitals became the latest group at the weekend to express reservations about rolling out the new services. This follows doctors, nurses, and midwives all raising concerns.

The National Maternity Hospital Holles Street said that it could not “lay out a precise timetable at this point” while the Coombe and Rotunda hospitals declined to confirm that they could provide abortion services from January 1.

The masters of the three hospitals recently wrote to Mr Harris warning that the timetable for the introduction of abortion services was “unrealistic”.

READ MORE: Warning over increased burglary risk during Christmas period

The Government is waiting for the Termination of Pregnancy Bill to pass through the Houses of the Oireachtas and into law before circulating final clinical guidelines.

Mr Harris has stressed that any delays will impact on women who need the services. He and the HSE are due to meet maternity hospital masters, the Irish College of General Practitioners, and the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists today.

It is expected that officials will brief clinicians on plans for the roll-out of services. Nonetheless, senior doctors have complained that the lack of formal guidelines has left medical practitioners in an “information vacuum” and rushing termination services into operation posed “a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of women.”

ahead of the meeting

Mr Harris said: “This is not a deadline or a political project for me, as I keep hearing. It is a recognition that without a start date, women will still travel and will still take illegal pills.

Any delay will affect the 12 women a day who find themselves in crisis pregnancies and only have the internet or the plane as solutions.

Mr Harris added that he knew medical professionals were raising issues of “genuine concern” but that he believed “we need clinical leadership to prevail”.

Today’s meeting will include details on the setting up of a 24/7 helpline for termination services and the roll-out of the public information campaign.

Mr Harris said: “I will be using this opportunity to ask the stakeholders to put their shoulder to the wheel and assist the HSE in providing this much needed service.”