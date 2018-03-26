Simon Coveney supports abortion up to 12 weeks 'with strict medical guidelines'

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has given his support to proposals allowing abortion up to 12 weeks.

Mr Coveney had previously said he does not believe there should be unrestricted access to abortion at any point in a pregnancy.

However, the Foreign Affairs Minister now says that he will support a law that allows access to abortion up to 12 weeks "if it's coupled with strict medical guidelines".

Mr Coveney says his new stance on the issue follows weeks of meetings with the Health Minister and senior clinicians.

