Simon Coveney: Opinion poll will 'act as a motivator for Fine Gael people'

Tanaiste Simon Coveney appeared to see a silver lining in today’s opinion poll showing Fine Gael lagging 12 percentage points behind Fianna Fáil.

“I think this poll is going to act as a motivator for Fine Gael people and Fine Gael candidates right across the country,” Mr Coveney told reporters on his way into Thomond Park, Limerick, to watch his beloved Munster try to avoid a similar result.

“Two weeks earlier the same polling agency had Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both on 27%, and for the last two years, Fine Gael has been in the high 20s/early 30s in terms of polls, so, of course we’re going to take note of this.”

“I think it's going to motivate people to work harder to sell our message; to listen to people, and to listen to voters, because clearly opinions are volatile, and we need to work hard, but there are three weeks left in this campaign.”

Fine Gael has “a very strong and positive message to sell” he said.

The country today is in an infinitely better place than it was eight or nine years ago. People are back to work, the economy is strong.

However he acknowledged Fine Gael has “work to do in terms of public services, particularly around housing and healthcare”.

“We know that and we are listening to people and their frustrations and their anger in relation to the pace of change in some of those areas.”

The Cork TD also acknowledged the controversy surrounding Fine Gael’s handling of a proposed commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary “probably” contributed to his party’s poor performance in the B&A poll.

“This poll was taken before the election was called and there was a controversy around the RIC proposed commemoration. Clearly people were uncomfortable with that, and I think it’s important to acknowledge that and I think we did acknowledge it - we’ve put it off, responding to people’s concerns.”