Simon Coveney: No deal Brexit unlikely but Government 'preparing for the worst'

The Tanaiste thinks its very unlikely that we will have a no deal Brexit.

He has assured that the Government is negotiating for the best outcome possible to protect Irish interests.

It comes as the British Government step-up preparations for a no-deal scenario in case progress isn't made soon.

Speaking at a summit in Dublin, Simon Coveney says they are working towards every eventuality.

"We are negotiating for the best outcome we can get to protect Irish interests, Irish businesses but we are also in the background, quietly in some ways, preparing for the worst just in case it happens.

"My personal view is it is very unlikely we have a no deal Brexit but we have to prepare for all eventualities."

Digital Desk