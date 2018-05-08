Simon Coveney 'greatly disappointed' by US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

The Foreign Affairs Minister says he's greatly disappointed by the US announcement to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Simon Coveney says he hopes that the United States will reconsider its decision.

"I am greatly disappointed by the US announcement that it is withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran (the JCPOA). Ireland and our EU partners, and a very broad spectrum of international opinion have made clear that we believe the JCPOA was a significant diplomatic achievement, and that all parties to it should implement it in full," said Tánaiste Coveney.

"We share many of the concerns which the US has expressed about other aspects of Iranian policy, but the way to address these is not to move away from the one area where significant positive progress has been made. That remains our view, and I hope that the United States will reconsider this decision.

"I hope that all other parties to the agreement, including Iran but also the EU and others, will continue to implement the agreement. The Middle East, and the world, are safer and more stable with this agreement in operation."

