Simon Communities event hears call for housing to be a constitutional right in Ireland

There are calls to make housing a constitutional right in Ireland.

The Simon Communities is hosting an event on the issue today including a talk from the UN's Special Rapporteur for Adequate Housing.

It comes as homeless figures reached more than 9,000 last month.

Leilani Farha says the Government needs to take action.

She said: "A good starting place is through the legislative right to housing or a constitutional right to housing.

"That's a good starting place, and from their you build progressively over time policies and programmes that really assist people that are in acute need."