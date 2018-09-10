'Significant quantity' of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

A "significant quantity" of prescription drugs were seized by gardaí in Waterford on Friday.

Four men, ranging in ages from 25 to 29, were arrested and detained at Waterford garda station in connection with the seizure but were later released without charge.

Gardaí at Grannagh, Co Waterford stopped and searched the car and found a box of prescription drugs and two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines), which are sedatives or "downers" prescribed to reduced anxiety.

A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Digital Desk