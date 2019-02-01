'Significant' Garda operation believed to have unearthed weapons in Louth

Gardaí are believed to have found what could be weapons, possibly belonging to dissident republicans, in what is being described as a "significant" operation.

Gardaí have requested the Army Bomb Disposal team to attend the scene of the search in the Cooley Peninsula area of Co. Louth.

The operation is understood to be in the general area of Omeath

Gardaí say the operation is live and ongoing and involves the Special Detective Unit. Among other things, it is responsible for investigating threats to State security.

No other details are available at the moment.