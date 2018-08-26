'Significant drawbacks' in Government's Fair Deal scheme for nursing homes

Nursing Homes Ireland says there are 'significant drawbacks' in the Government's Fair Deal scheme for nursing homes.

That is according to its Chief Executive Tadhg Daly who is concerned over the delays into the Department of Health's review into extra charges for nursing home residents.

This comes as the examination of the extra cost on fees was promised to be published in June last year, but as of this month, four private and four public nursing homes have been visited.

Tadhg Daly says there needs to be more communication.

"What we need to do in ensure we have high-quality care for our older population," said Mr Daly.

"The Fair Deal is a very positive scheme from the point of view of older people themselves but there are significant drawbacks with the pricing of the scheme and also the fact that a whole range of goods and services are not included.

"What we need to ensure is that all of the parties that are sitting around the table talking about how we could fund/manage and develop a whole range of services for our older population."

- Digital Desk