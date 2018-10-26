Significant diversions in Cork city every night next week due to pipe laying project

Gardaí have warned of significant traffic diversions in Cork city every night next week to facilitate a major pipe laying project.

Irish Water plans to carry out the overnight works on the Lower Glanmire Road every night from Monday to Friday.

It will require the closure of the vital city artery from 10pm to 6am every night until Friday. Emergency access will be maintained.

Gardaí said eastbound traffic should divert from MacCurtain St onto Summerhill North, and follow the diversion signs to Tivoli, with westbound traffic travelling towards the city on the Tivoli dual carriageway being diverted onto the Tivoli slip road, onto the Tivoli flyover for the North Ring Road.

A second set of roadworks will require a 24-hour lane closure for six days which will reduce traffic flow to one lane outbound from MacCurtain Street to Kent Station.

The work has been timed to coincide with the school holidays in a bid to minimise disruption but gardaí and the authorities have advised motorists to make alternative travel arrangements.

Irish Water said the essential works are required to link the county water supply to the city supply through a high-pressure 800mm water main, as part of a larger project to tackle leakage and provide a more secure and robust water supply for thousands of customers.

The work will see almost 2.5km of new water mains and connecting pipes being laid, with 1.3km of old water mains being replaced between the junction with Ship Street and the junction with Water Street.

The latest phase of the work next week will involve the laying of a new trunk main along the Lower Glanmire Road, between Millennium Gardens and Water Street, to allow water supply to be rerouted from other areas to the city in the event of a large burst or other unplanned interruption to supply.

The overall project will stop for December to avoid the busy Christmas period and will resume in January and continue until March.

Separately, footpath construction and road resurfacing to regularise traffic lanes for both inbound and outbound traffic at Silversprings is ongoing as part of advance works for the Dunkettle interchange upgrade.

The Lower Glanmire Rd closure will impact these works, with the construction of a boundary wall at the HSS premises opposite the Silverspring Moran Hotel set to continue under daytime working hours.

Engineers on this scheme will work overnight too but will focus on the eastbound lanes heading out from the city.

"Our works in this area will not cause any disruption to traffic," a spokesman said.

Cork County Council also hopes to appoint a contractor soon to carry out capacity improvement works at Little Island Interchange - works which will be completed in advance of the Dunkettle Interchange project.

Meanwhile, in Wilton, where works are ongoing on the Sarsfield Rd upgrade, final surfacing works will be progressed under night-time working from next Tuesday.

Concreting works in the new centre median should be finished this weekend, with the right turn lane into Wilton shopping centre from the southbound carriageway of the Sarsfield Road due to open.

The works focus will now switch to the eastern side of the road with footpath works in this area already underway.

The works remain on track for completion by early-December.