Significance of Good Friday Agreement to be discussed in Dublin

The international significance of the Good Friday Agreement is to be discussed in Dublin today.

DCU's invited several speakers to a seminar, including the co-founder of the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition, Bronagh Hinds.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will also attend the event, which will mark 20 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

John Doyle from DCU's Institute for Conflict Resolution Director believes some obstacles still need to be overcome in the North.

He said: "The most pressing one is the absence of a powersharing government in the North.

"That was really at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement; it brought the two communities equally into government and direct rule from London doesn't replace that.

"If a powersharing executive can't be reestablished then some form of joint governmental cooperation will have to be established."

- Digital Desk