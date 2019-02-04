'Signal fault' causes major disruption for Dublin's rail users

There is major disruption for rail passengers in Dublin this evening.

Every DART and Commuter service has been stopped.

Irish Rail has said it is due to a major signal fault which has now been fixed.

It said commuters can expect knock-on delays of up to 30 minutes to all DART and Commuter services as well as on Sligo, Belfast and Rosslare services

