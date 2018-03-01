Sights and sounds from day 2 of the Beast from the East

Day 2 of the Beast saw the nation come to grips with the big freeze, which included some very creative snowmen appearing across the county.

Even An Garda Síochána got on board with the snowman making, and with some strong puns to boot. And they say the gardai have no chill...

There were less chilled scenes along the aisles of Ireland’s supermarkets, as demand for the humble sliced pan showed no signs of slowing down.

You would be forgiven for thinking it was Christmas Eve judging by this video of queues in Supervalu in Knocklyon, Dublin, as sent in by Luke Proctor on Facebook:

After the panic of bread shortages earlier in the week, people weren’t taking any risks today when it came to provisions...

Queue to get into Tesco Drumcondra. Oh my. pic.twitter.com/hKeVeNN715 — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) March 1, 2018

...or last night, when there was a rush to access the emergency supplies at this shop.

Unfortunately for many planning to escape the madness this weekend, there are numerous flight cancellations planned for the country's airports. Spare a thought though for the vigilant workers trying to de-ice the wings of airplanes, like this man in Shannon Airport this morning.

Staff at Shannon Airport try to de-ice the planes this morning. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22

On the other hand, at least the flight cancellations meant these lads could grab a few minutes to enjoy the snow. There was definitely a sting in that fall!

Plenty of slack in his underpants after this #sneachta pic.twitter.com/eqWUbKcJat — Paul Anthony (@Dub_Snapper) March 1, 2018

While Storm Emma may have scuppered your plans to visit sunnier climes, the animals of Ireland continued to enjoy the sub-zero temperatures today.

They do say snow is a dog's summer, and the award for Best Sledding Skills goes hands down to this collie, who didn't need any help in making the most of the snow

He wasn’t alone in welcoming the chilly conditions, as these deer prancing in Phoenix Park yesterday took dashing through the snow to a whole new level. The lively orchestral backing music made their prancing seem even more dramatic.

By late afternoon, there were also dramatic scenes in Dublin as the storm picked up pace with roads becoming increasingly treacherous for motorists and strong tides whipping the coast.

Near white out conditions at times on M1 Dublin to Belfast. Extreme care required #rtenews #sneachta pic.twitter.com/mntPbdp11Y — Joe Mag Raollaigh (@joemagraollaigh) March 1, 2018

High seas at the 40 Foot Bathing area in Sandycove. High winds/tides. Stay away from the coastline #StormEmma #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/VkaU7R44UA — dlrcc (@dlrcc) March 1, 2018

The weather is expected to worsen this evening and overnight, and as we look towards day 3 of the Beast from the East, these innovative individuals in the UK might give you some inspiration on how best to enjoy the snow.