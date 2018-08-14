Sides meet again after 'constructive' talks in Ryanair dispute

Talks resume this morning between Ryanair management and the Irish Airline Pilots Association.

The two sides are trying to resolve a dispute that has led to five days of strike action, and the cancellation of around 100 flights.

The talks are being overseen by mediator Kieran Mulvey.

The stand-off centres around issues including base transfers and promotions.

Yesterday, IALPA's parent union Forsa described day one of the talks as "constructive".

