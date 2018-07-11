Shots fired in Derry were ‘blatant bid to murder police officers’

Shots fired in Derry overnight have been described as a “blatant bid to murder police officers”.

In the fourth consecutive night of disorder in the city, around 16 petrol bombs and five paint bombs were thrown from the Bogside area into the Fountain estate.

Chief Inspector Neil Beck said six shots were fired at PSNI officers close to the city’s famous walls.

None of the officers were injured.

“For a fourth consecutive night police officers dealt with violence and disorder,” he said.

“Around 16 petrol bombs and five paint bombs were thrown from the Bogside area into the Fountain and, in what can only be described as a blatant bid to murder police officers, shots were fired at police close to our city’s walls.

“We believe that around six shots were fired striking the walls and nearby trees, however fortunately none of our officers were injured.

“Police officers should not be targeted under any circumstances and their lives should not be put in danger by simply doing their jobs, attempting to keep people safe.

“I am appealing to those with influence in the area to please assist us in trying to bring this unnecessary and unwanted violence to an end. This isn’t wanted by the community and those involved are urged to cease this activity immediately.”

A number of men have been charged with public order offences in connection with the disorder in recent days.

Mr Beck said he is confident that further arrests can be made.

“We have a robust strategy in place to identify those involved in the trouble of recent days and I am confident of further arrests,” he said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101.”

- Press Association