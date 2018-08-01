Shots fired at house in Tallaght only one street away from last week's stabbing
01/08/2018 - 09:09:00Back to Crime Ireland Home
Shots were fired at a house in Tallaght, Dublin overnight.
It follows the stabbing of a man one street away last week.
The gun attack happened at around 1am on Brookview Close in Tallaght.
Shots were fired at the house with a number of people inside.
Nobody was injured and Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.
It is not known whether the attack is linked to the recent stabbing of a man around the corner on Brookview Drive.
Just over a week ago, a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here