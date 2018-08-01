Shots fired at house in Tallaght only one street away from last week's stabbing

Shots were fired at a house in Tallaght, Dublin overnight.

It follows the stabbing of a man one street away last week.

The gun attack happened at around 1am on Brookview Close in Tallaght.

Shots were fired at the house with a number of people inside.

Nobody was injured and Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

It is not known whether the attack is linked to the recent stabbing of a man around the corner on Brookview Drive.

Just over a week ago, a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

- Digital Desk