Shots fired at driver in Derry

Shots have been fired at the driver of a car which was rammed in Derry.

The target managed to make it to a local police station and there were no reports of injuries, a detective said.

The incident happened shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning in the Sevenoaks area.

PSNI detective inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “This was a completely reckless attack carried out in a residential area and we are very lucky today that no-one has been seriously hurt or killed.”

Police believe a silver-coloured Peugeot rammed into the black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks.

Ms Finlay added: “A number of shots are then believed to have been fired at the driver of the black car who managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station. There have been no reports of any injuries.

“The silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

At the scene of incidents in Sevenoaks and Lincoln Courts this morning. Gunshots fired and car burnt out. Very disturbing. pic.twitter.com/jk5uH28hTJ — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) July 24, 2018

DUP Stormont Assembly member Gary Middleton said it was “very disturbing” and parents were taking their children to summer schemes and people going to work this morning.

- Press Association