Shotguns, knives and suspected acid removed from Co Derry church grounds

Loaded shotguns, knives, and suspected acid have been removed from the grounds of a church in County Derry, following an incident yesterday.

The discovery was made in a planned search by the PSNI at St Mary's Church on the Altinure Road, where more than 200 people had gathered.

Officers were forced to use batons when tensions between two groups escalated.

There are no reports of any injuries or arrests.

The PSNI says police enquiries are ongoing.