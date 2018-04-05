Shortlist for 2018 International DUBLIN Literary Award revealed

The 10 novels shortlisted for the 2018 International DUBLIN Literary Award has been announced today.

The list includes two novels by Irish authors, The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride and Solar Bones by Mike McCormack; six novels in translation from France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Mexico and South Korea; and novels from South Africa and the USA.

The International DUBLIN Literary Award, proudly sponsored by Dublin City Council and managed by Dublin City Libraries, is worth €100,000 to the winner.

If the book has been translated the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

The award was launched on 7th April 1995 and is now in its 23rd year.

The shortlisted titles are:

Baba Dunja’s Last Love by Alina Bronsky (Ukrainian/German) Translated from the German by Tim Mohr. Published by Europa Editions.

The Transmigration of Bodies by Yuri Herrera (Mexican) Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman. Published by And Other Stories.

The Unseen by Roy Jacobsen (Norwegian) Translated from Norwegian by Don Bartlett & Don Shaw. Published by MacLehose Press.

Human Acts by Han Kang (South Korean) Translated from Korean by Deborah Smith. Published by Portobello Books and Random House, USA.

The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride (Irish) Published by Faber & Faber.

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack (Irish) Published by Tramp Press.

Distant Light by Antonio Moresco (Italian) Translated from Italian by Richard Dixon. Published by Archipelago Books.

Ladivine by Marie Ndiaye (French) Translated from French by Jordan Stump. Published by MacLehose Press.

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso (South African/Nigerian/Barbadian) Published by Chatto & Windus.

My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout (American) Published by Penguin, UK

"The titles on this year’s shortlist were nominated by public libraries in Canada, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the USA", said Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Ardmhéara, Mícheál Mac Donncha, Patron of the Award.

"This is the beauty of this award; it reaches out to readers and authors worldwide, while also celebrating excellence in contemporary Irish literature represented on the 2018 shortlist by Eimear McBride and Mike McCormack".

Margaret Hayes, Dublin City Librarian, said: "The 2018 winner will be chosen from this diverse international shortlist which includes six novels in translation from French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish and Korean.

"The novels come from France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, South Africa, South Korea and the USA.

"Issues of violence and crime, isolation and reconciliation, identity and family are set in contrasting urban and rural landscapes. For readers, these stories reveal unfamiliar cultures and countries through memorable characters and their literary narratives."

The five member international judging panel, chaired by Hon. Eugene R. Sullivan, will select one winner which will be announced by Lord Mayor, Ardmhéara, Mícheál Mac Donncha, on Wednesday June 13.

The Lord Mayor reminded Dubliners that they can borrow the shortlisted novels from Dublin City Public Libraries.

"Readers have plenty of time to pick their own favourite between now and 13th June, when I announce the winner," he said.

