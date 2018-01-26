Shooting tonight near National Stadium linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

A man linked to the Kinahan crime gang has been injured in a suspected gangland shooting in Dublin.

The man, who is known to gardaí, was shot at around 9.45pm on the South Circular Road near the National Stadium and Griffith College, in an attack believed to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

His injuries are not life-threatening. There are reports that two other people were also injured in the attack.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A juvenile boxing tournament was taking place at the National Stadium this evening.

A member of the extended Hutch family is due to compete in an adult boxing tournament there tomorrow.

It is understood that gardaí will have extra patrols, including armed patrols, in place in the area.