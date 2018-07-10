Shoe imprint left on man's forehead following vicious gang attack by youths, court told

By Tom Tuite

A college student was left with an imprint of shoe on his forehead after he was kicked about 20 times during a vicious gang attack in Dublin, a court has heard.

Dog groomer Ivan Bruton, 20, with an address at Templeview Lawns, Clarehall, Dublin along with co-defendants Daesean Gibson, also aged 20, from Thornleigh Place, Applewood in Swords, Dublin and a 17-year-old boy who cannot named because he is a minor were remanded on bail today pending sentence.

They pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the 20-year-old man at Malahide Castle, Dublin on October 14 last and sentencing was adjourned for probation reports to be prepared.

A teenage girl was found guilty of assault earlier and her case was adjourned until later this month.

The case has been heard at the Dublin Children’s Court because two of the defendants were still under 18.

Garda Lisa Murray told the court that Bruton who had been “one of the main instigators” had been socialising with the victim who was pushed to the ground and kicked “full force” approximately 20 times. The court heard the man “pleaded for it to stop”.

His mobile phone was taken and when he got to his feet Bruton pulled him back to the ground and started kicking him again to the face.

Bruton had two prior convictions, a public order offence for being intoxicated and another for drug possession, for which he was fined in the district court earlier this year.

Garda Murray said co-accused Gibson, who had no prior criminal convictions, kicked the student to his ribs and body while he was on the ground.

Garda Murray told the court the 17-year-old boy was also one of the main instigators of the attack. He had no prior criminal convictions.

A victim impact statement was read in court.

The student described how he suffered severe bruising to his head and face and there was a “stamp mark and shoe imprint on my forehead that did not go away for a week”.

He was also spitting blood as a result of mouth injuries. The attack affected his confidence and left him suffering depression and unable to sleep, he said.

He felt he was “deliberately targeted” by his attackers and it has caused trauma for his family life who are “concerned where I am all the time”.

Bruton’s barrister, pleading for leniency, said his client had drank a large amount of vodka on the day and he was very sorry. He had stayed out of trouble since and started working as a dog groomer.

He had started to address his issue with alcohol. He had also sent a letter of apology to the victim.

Judge John O’Connor heard that Gibson now used his time in a pro-social fashion. He had been under the influence of alcohol during the attack. His drinking had also been linked to the impact of the tragic death of a family member, barrister Alison Fynes said.

He was sorry and since the attack he has completed barista course, she said.

Amy Deane BL, for the 17-year-old boy, said the youth had drug issues and complex needs and wanted to apologise.

Adjourning sentencing, the judge described the incident as an appalling attack.