Ship twice the length of Croke Park pitch to operate cruises out of Dublin

A Cruise liner twice the length of the pitch of Croke Park sailed into Dublin today.

Celebrity Eclipse is going to be the first cruise ship ever based in the city.

The ship will begin five cruises in Dublin Port, bringing an expected €1m business boom to the capital.

Vice President of Celebrity Cruises to the UK and Ireland, Jo Rzymowska, described where the ship will be sailing to.

""She's just come over now transatlanticlt, so she's just crossed over now with 2,800 guests on board, mostly from the United States," she said.

"She's then going to be doing five wonderful cruises, based in Dublin and coming back to Dublin, to the Norwegian fjords, going around the Irish isles, and going to Iceland.

"She'll be here with us until the middle of June."

- Digital desk