Shannon Airport saw highest temperature in hotter than average 2018

Nearly every part of the country had a hotter-than-normal summer last year.

According to Met Éireann's annual review, we also had several colder than average months including February, March and September.

Our December 2018 and Annual 2018 climate statements are now available here: https://t.co/FMDrA8uCr5

To access the 2018 annual statement just select ‘Year’ in the dropdown Month menu at the top of the same page. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2019

The highest daily temperature recorded was 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon Airport in June, while the lowest was -7 at Cork Airport in March.

Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry was home to the highest rainfall, while Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin was the driest.