Shannon Airport saw highest temperature in hotter than average 2018

Back to Weather Ireland Home

Nearly every part of the country had a hotter-than-normal summer last year.

According to Met Éireann's annual review, we also had several colder than average months including February, March and September.

The highest daily temperature recorded was 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon Airport in June, while the lowest was -7 at Cork Airport in March.

Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry was home to the highest rainfall, while Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin was the driest.

Shannon Airport. File photo

KEYWORDS:

WeatherClimateGlobal WarmingMet EireannCorkShannon
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland