Shane Ross 'should take the Luas' to see Dublin's transport issues firsthand

The Transport Minister is being invited to travel on the Luas during rush-hour to see firsthand how busy it is.

Crisis meetings have been held this week to discuss ongoing issues with Dublin's tram service, including breakdowns, delays and overcrowding.

Fianna Fáil's Transport Spokesperson Robert Troy believes Shane Ross should experience the issues for himself.

"It’s enraging to see Minister Ross posting Tweets of himself enjoying his time on the London Underground earlier this week while passengers back home in Dublin are struggling to cope with unreliable services across all public transport," he said.

Minister Ross should take the Luas and experience the transport chaos first hand.

"Furthermore, his Fine Gael colleagues in Government should put pressure on the Transport Minister to resolve the chaos."

Testing the London Transport experience this morning on way to St Patrick’s week event in Westminster. pic.twitter.com/6NWpO8fZfv — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 13, 2018

- Digital Desk