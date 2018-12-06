Shane Ross criticised for €5m spend on diesel buses

The Government has been criticised over plans to spend €5 million on diesel buses.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says the Government will transition to a green fleet and the use of electric buses, but not until after July 2019.

Minister Shane Ross says it is "very regrettable" that buses ordered and due to be delivered over the next couple of months would not be more environmentally friendly.

He said he did not know how many buses would be delivered as part of a €5 million spend before next July but confirmed new buses bought before then would be diesel.

The Irish Independent reports that Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy says the move means Ireland does not "have a hope of meeting environmental targets" and is leaving itself "wide open" to EU fines.

