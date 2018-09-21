Shane Ross: Bus Connects plan has nothing to do with me

The designer of the Bus Connects plan for Dublin has been defending the scheme.

The Government is continuing to face opposition to it's planned overhaul of the bus network in Dublin.

A number of protests were held around Dublin against Bus Connects while Fianna Fáil have also launched a motion aimed at blocking the overhaul.

It comes as Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he has nothing to do with the plan.

Jarrett Walker, lead design consultant of the redesign, said: "It was my understanding that the MTA's role was to develop the plan for the minister."