Shane Ross announces details of independent review into search and rescue operations

A review into search and rescue operations following the Coast Guard Rescue 116 crash will look at any gaps or lack of clarity in the roles, processes, training and resources available.

The Minister for Transport has announced details of the independent review that will take place following the helicopter crash off Blackrock Island in Mayo last year, where four crew members lost their lives.

It will be led by Professor Jules Kneepkens along with a team of international experts - who will also examine the practices and procedures in search and rescue oversight in place and make recommendations to address the issues.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit called for a "thorough review" of the current systems in place to oversee search and rescue operations.

