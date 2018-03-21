Shane Ross admits Road Traffic Bill could cost people their livelihoods

The Transport Minister admits his road safety legislation could cost people their livelihoods.

The Road Traffic Bill proposes automatic driving bans for people who are caught over the alcohol limit.

However some TD's claim its "an attack on rural Ireland" and will hurt business especially pubs and off-licences.

But Shane Ross insists there cannot be separate laws for rural parts of the country.

"What's happening here is right and we have to pay a bit of a price for introducing it," said Mr Ross.

"It will cost. Maybe it will cost some people dearly and their livelihoods and I don't want to that, at all.

"But sometimes you have to pay a price to save lives and for the greater good."

- Digital Desk