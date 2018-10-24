Sex shop in Dublin criticised for 'completely inappropriate' graphic images on street

Some locals in the Liberties in Dublin have raised concerns about graphic images being displayed outside a sex shop.

The window displays at Sweet Sensations on James Street have been criticised by politicians for being inappropriate.

Sinn Féin Senator Maire Devine, who grew up in the area, described them as "completely inappropriate".

"It's very graphic," she said.

"It's in your face, it's extremely large.

"[There are] children going by, going to primary schools in the area. It's completely inappropriate for the area."

Digital Desk