Sex crime numbers reported to Gardaí overestimated by 26%

The number of sex crimes being reported to Gardaí is lower than previously thought.

According to figures obtained by the Irish Times, Gardaí had been overstating the number of sex crimes reported by as much as 26%.

It was revealed that officers overestimated the number of sex crimes reported in 12 of the 14 years since 2003.

The mistakes were found during an examination of Central Statistics Office figures after errors in homicide figures came to light last year.