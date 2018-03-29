Several people brought to hospital after 12-car collision in Co Galway

A number of people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a multi-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Twelve cars were involved in the incident, which happened on the M6 between the Ballinasloe exits of Junction 14 and Junction 15.

That section of the motorway was closed for a time, but has now re-opened.

A number of people were brought to Portiuncula Hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.