Seven people hospitalised after two bus crashes in Dublin

Seven people have been hospitalised following two bus crashes in Dublin city centre this morning.

Dublin Bus says six people were treated for minor injuries after two buses collided on Ormond Quay shortly after 9am today.

In a separate incident, an Airlink bus collided with a private coach outside the Busáras depot on Store Street.

Gardaí say the Airlink driver is recovering well in hospital after "taking a medical turn" behind the wheel and that there were no passengers on board either vehicle.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin Bus, Crash

 

